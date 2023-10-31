PFG Investments LLC Purchases 97 Shares of VanEck Environmental Services ETF (NYSEARCA:EVX)

PFG Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Environmental Services ETF (NYSEARCA:EVX – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,157 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC owned approximately 0.88% of VanEck Environmental Services ETF worth $672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EVX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Environmental Services ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in VanEck Environmental Services ETF by 161.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Environmental Services ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $856,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in VanEck Environmental Services ETF by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in VanEck Environmental Services ETF by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:EVX opened at $133.45 on Tuesday. VanEck Environmental Services ETF has a 12 month low of $132.69 and a 12 month high of $164.94. The company has a market cap of $70.73 million, a PE ratio of 28.74 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.75.

Market Vectors Environmental Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the NYSE Arca Environmental Services Index (the Index). The Index is a modified equal dollar-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are involved in the management, removal and storage of consumer waste and industrial by-products and related environmental services.

