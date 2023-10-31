PFG Investments LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

PFG Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Defender Capital LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $411,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $105,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,345,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $163.14 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $161.67 and a one year high of $199.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $177.59 and its 200 day moving average is $181.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

