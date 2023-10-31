PFG Investments LLC Reduces Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

PFG Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 10.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,862 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 1,240 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 120.5% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,296,053 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $55,951,000 after acquiring an additional 708,334 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $250,000. Geneva Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,911,000. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 329,883 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $14,241,000 after purchasing an additional 70,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Nelson Chai sold 100,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $4,505,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 291,807 shares in the company, valued at $13,145,905.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UBER has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Twenty-nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.55.

Uber Technologies Stock Up 3.6 %

Uber Technologies stock opened at $42.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $87.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -194.22 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.47. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.90 and a 12 month high of $49.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The ride-sharing company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.19. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.57% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. The company had revenue of $9.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.33) earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

