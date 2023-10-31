Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by Liberty One Investment Management LLC

Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 545,722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,056 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for 2.6% of Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $20,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 25 LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth about $29,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.37. 10,146,169 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,072,379. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.12. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.70 and a 1-year high of $54.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.62%.

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

