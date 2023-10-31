Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC

All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,944 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for 1.2% of All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. 25 LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. TheStreet downgraded Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. HSBC started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.67.

Pfizer Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE PFE traded down $0.33 on Tuesday, reaching $30.22. The stock had a trading volume of 9,366,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,062,654. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.70 and a 1 year high of $54.93. The company has a market capitalization of $170.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.62%.

Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.