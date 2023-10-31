Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC cut its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,789 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.4% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 305,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,834,000 after acquiring an additional 4,081 shares during the period. Peterson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.4% during the second quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 12.0% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 147,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,377,000 after acquiring an additional 15,768 shares during the period. W Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth about $389,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3,397.6% during the second quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares during the period. 79.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.73.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

NYSE PM opened at $89.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $138.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.07. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.23 and a 1-year high of $105.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 129.48% and a net margin of 11.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.83%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.97%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Further Reading

