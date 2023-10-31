Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Receives $37.15 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.15.

PHR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Phreesia from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Phreesia from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Raymond James cut their price target on Phreesia from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Phreesia in a report on Thursday, September 7th.

In other Phreesia news, CEO Chaim Indig sold 3,295 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total transaction of $54,729.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,241,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,629,553.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Phreesia news, COO Evan Roberts sold 1,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total transaction of $32,738.31. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 745,860 shares in the company, valued at $12,388,734.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Chaim Indig sold 3,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $54,729.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,241,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,629,553.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,312 shares of company stock valued at $563,890. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phreesia during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Phreesia by 154.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Phreesia by 34.6% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Phreesia by 85.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Phreesia during the first quarter worth about $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PHR opened at $12.40 on Tuesday. Phreesia has a twelve month low of $12.05 and a twelve month high of $40.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $684.60 million, a PE ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $85.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.26 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 54.52% and a negative net margin of 47.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.89) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Phreesia will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

