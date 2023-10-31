Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Shares Up 6.3%

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) shot up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.17 and last traded at $13.17. 69,514 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 437,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Phreesia from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Phreesia from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Phreesia in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Phreesia from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.15.

Get Phreesia alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Phreesia

Phreesia Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company has a market cap of $755.27 million, a PE ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.19 and its 200 day moving average is $27.12.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $85.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.26 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 54.52% and a negative net margin of 47.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.89) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Phreesia, Inc. will post -2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phreesia

In other news, SVP Amy Beth Vanduyn sold 1,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total value of $37,140.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 120,811 shares in the company, valued at $2,457,295.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Phreesia news, CEO Chaim Indig sold 6,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total transaction of $133,328.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,245,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,329,218.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Amy Beth Vanduyn sold 1,826 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total value of $37,140.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 120,811 shares in the company, valued at $2,457,295.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,312 shares of company stock worth $563,890. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Phreesia

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Phreesia by 154.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Phreesia in the first quarter worth about $43,000. State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of Phreesia by 34.6% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 85.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Phreesia during the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.