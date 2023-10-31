Pictet North America Advisors SA Acquires New Stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Pictet North America Advisors SA acquired a new stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in AutoNation in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AutoNation during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its position in AutoNation by 106.3% during the first quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in AutoNation during the first quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in AutoNation during the second quarter valued at $103,000. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoNation

In other AutoNation news, Director George Lawrence Mikan III sold 16,771 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.59, for a total transaction of $2,676,483.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,841,340.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other AutoNation news, EVP C Coleman Edmunds sold 4,500 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.35, for a total transaction of $721,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,458,222.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George Lawrence Mikan III sold 16,771 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.59, for a total value of $2,676,483.89. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,841,340.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation Price Performance

AN stock opened at $129.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 5.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $146.91 and its 200-day moving average is $148.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.24. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.72 and a 1 year high of $182.08.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $5.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $0.12. AutoNation had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 55.31%. The company had revenue of $6.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 22.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of AutoNation from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of AutoNation from $146.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $184.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoNation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.71.

AutoNation Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

