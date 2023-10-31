Pictet North America Advisors SA Invests $201,000 in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Pictet North America Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 52,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,626,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 147.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,272,000 after buying an additional 46,686 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 57,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,021,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,434,000.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS IYJ opened at $96.44 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.84. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.05 and a fifty-two week high of $158.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

