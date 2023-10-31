Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on PXD. Mizuho upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $294.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Bank of America increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and set a $258.00 price target (down previously from $281.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Capital One Financial downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $253.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $234.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $259.82.

NYSE PXD opened at $238.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $236.83 and its 200 day moving average is $222.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $177.26 and a 12 month high of $264.50. The stock has a market cap of $55.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.42.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 28.46%. Research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.8% in the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 71,589 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $16,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.1% during the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 56,186 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $12,898,000 after buying an additional 2,701 shares in the last quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 50.9% during the third quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,582 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after buying an additional 4,244 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 19.3% during the third quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 1,403 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 78.8% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 379 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 82.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

