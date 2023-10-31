Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Pioneer Natural Resources to post earnings of $5.51 per share for the quarter.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 25.53%. On average, analysts expect Pioneer Natural Resources to post $22 EPS for the current fiscal year and $25 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:PXD traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $239.67. 373,961 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,374,350. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $55.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $236.83 and a 200 day moving average of $222.23. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $177.26 and a one year high of $264.50.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $234.00 to $256.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $259.82.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PXD. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter valued at about $138,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 215.2% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 435 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 137.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 31.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 340 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

