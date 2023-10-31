Piper Sandler Cuts Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Price Target to $109.00

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $115.00 to $109.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on Capital One Financial from $116.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $109.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $106.39.

COF opened at $100.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.67. Capital One Financial has a fifty-two week low of $83.93 and a fifty-two week high of $123.09.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $1.10. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 11.43%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Capital One Financial will post 11.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total transaction of $425,986.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,323,488.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 3,784 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total transaction of $434,176.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,609,860.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total value of $425,986.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,406 shares in the company, valued at $421,323,488.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,348 shares of company stock valued at $2,174,465 over the last three months. 1.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,255,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,777,863,000 after acquiring an additional 161,609 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 25.7% in the second quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 12,471,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,363,957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549,030 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 6.3% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,956,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $957,374,000 after acquiring an additional 593,680 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $874,947,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.7% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,041,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $770,095,000 after acquiring an additional 48,189 shares during the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

