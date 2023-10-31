Piper Sandler Cuts Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Price Target to $16.00

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ONB. TheStreet upgraded Old National Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Old National Bancorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Stephens boosted their target price on Old National Bancorp from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com lowered Old National Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Old National Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $14.50 to $15.50 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Old National Bancorp has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.90.

ONB opened at $13.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.87. Old National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.66 and a 12 month high of $20.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.65 and a 200 day moving average of $14.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 25.81%.

In related news, Chairman Michael L. Scudder sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total value of $840,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 215,796 shares in the company, valued at $3,627,530.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 1ST Source Bank raised its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 21,113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,803 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,898 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connable Office Inc. raised its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 31,665 shares of the bank’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

