Piper Sandler Raises PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) Price Target to $93.00

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Free Report) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on PFSI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Wedbush boosted their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com upgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PennyMac Financial Services presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $83.29.

PennyMac Financial Services Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE PFSI opened at $67.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 1.50. PennyMac Financial Services has a twelve month low of $49.25 and a twelve month high of $82.92.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $400.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.96 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 15.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. Analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PennyMac Financial Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.23%.

Insider Activity

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.28, for a total value of $1,144,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 360,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,506,873.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.28, for a total transaction of $1,144,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 360,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,506,873.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Daniel Stanley Perotti sold 7,600 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total value of $550,012.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 280,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,314,041.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,600 shares of company stock worth $3,719,962 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PennyMac Financial Services

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFSI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.12% of the company’s stock.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

