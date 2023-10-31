Pitney Bowes (PBI) Set to Post Earnings on Thursday

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $776.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $809.61 million. Pitney Bowes had a negative net margin of 4.10% and a positive return on equity of 9.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. On average, analysts expect Pitney Bowes to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE PBI traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.16. The company had a trading volume of 226,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,355,559. Pitney Bowes has a 12 month low of $2.80 and a 12 month high of $4.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 21st. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio is -25.64%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pitney Bowes during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Pitney Bowes during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Pitney Bowes during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes in the first quarter worth $40,000. 70.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pitney Bowes in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and Sending Technology Solutions (SendTech Solutions) segments.

