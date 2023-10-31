PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) Shares Gap Up to $73.27

PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $73.27, but opened at $77.28. PJT Partners shares last traded at $77.92, with a volume of 8,214 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded PJT Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. UBS Group assumed coverage on PJT Partners in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.67.

Get PJT Partners alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on PJT

PJT Partners Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12 and a beta of 0.76.

In related news, insider Ji-Yeun Lee sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.61, for a total transaction of $796,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,437,245.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 10.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PJT Partners by 133.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 1,625.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PJT Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 423.3% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. 73.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PJT Partners

(Get Free Report)

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PJT Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PJT Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.