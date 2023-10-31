PlayAGS (AGS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGSGet Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 7th. Analysts expect PlayAGS to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGSGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. PlayAGS had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 1.06%. The company had revenue of $89.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.16 million. On average, analysts expect PlayAGS to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:AGS opened at $7.30 on Tuesday. PlayAGS has a fifty-two week low of $4.38 and a fifty-two week high of $8.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.62 million, a P/E ratio of 91.26 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.92, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGS. Quarry LP bought a new position in PlayAGS during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in PlayAGS during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PlayAGS during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in PlayAGS by 651.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 7,034 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in PlayAGS during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AGS shares. TheStreet upgraded PlayAGS from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. JMP Securities started coverage on PlayAGS in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.20.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

