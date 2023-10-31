PlayAGS (AGS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 7th. Analysts expect PlayAGS to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. PlayAGS had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 1.06%. The company had revenue of $89.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.16 million. On average, analysts expect PlayAGS to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get PlayAGS alerts:

PlayAGS Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AGS opened at $7.30 on Tuesday. PlayAGS has a fifty-two week low of $4.38 and a fifty-two week high of $8.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.62 million, a P/E ratio of 91.26 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.92, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PlayAGS

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGS. Quarry LP bought a new position in PlayAGS during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in PlayAGS during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PlayAGS during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in PlayAGS by 651.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 7,034 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in PlayAGS during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AGS shares. TheStreet upgraded PlayAGS from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. JMP Securities started coverage on PlayAGS in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.20.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PlayAGS

About PlayAGS

(Get Free Report)

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PlayAGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PlayAGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.