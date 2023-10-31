Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) PT Raised to $113.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Free Report) had its price target upped by Needham & Company LLC from $107.00 to $113.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Plexus in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company.

Plexus Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PLXS opened at $97.19 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.13 and its 200-day moving average is $94.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 1.11. Plexus has a 1-year low of $83.84 and a 1-year high of $115.36.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Plexus had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Plexus will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,000 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $198,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 117,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,670,615. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,000 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $198,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 117,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,670,615. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 720 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $74,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,861,995. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,720 shares of company stock valued at $1,038,780. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Plexus

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Plexus by 234.0% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 596,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,157,000 after buying an additional 417,598 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Plexus in the fourth quarter valued at $32,856,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new position in Plexus in the second quarter valued at $28,327,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Plexus by 5.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,215,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $281,557,000 after acquiring an additional 163,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Plexus by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 303,571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,247,000 after acquiring an additional 140,951 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

About Plexus

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

Featured Articles

