Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Shares Sold by Anchor Capital Advisors LLC

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,125,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 37,787 shares during the period. Portland General Electric comprises approximately 1.4% of Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned 1.11% of Portland General Electric worth $52,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Portland General Electric by 355.2% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 932,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,574,000 after purchasing an additional 727,396 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Portland General Electric by 6.6% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 3.2% in the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 801,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,551,000 after acquiring an additional 24,526 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 5.1% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the second quarter valued at $53,000.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on POR shares. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Portland General Electric from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. TheStreet downgraded Portland General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Portland General Electric from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Portland General Electric from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Portland General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.13.

Shares of NYSE POR traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.65. The stock had a trading volume of 93,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,645. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.57. Portland General Electric has a 1-year low of $38.01 and a 1-year high of $51.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.22.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $802.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.72 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.97%.

In related news, VP Anne Frances Mersereau sold 1,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.83, for a total transaction of $50,154.93. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $841,160.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,255 circuit miles, including 269 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 573 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 926 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

