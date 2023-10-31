POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Shares Gap Down to $80.37

POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $80.37, but opened at $76.32. POSCO shares last traded at $76.24, with a volume of 46,287 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PKX shares. Morgan Stanley cut POSCO from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. UBS Group cut POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on POSCO in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, POSCO has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get POSCO alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on POSCO

POSCO Stock Down 5.4 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $23.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.31.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.29 billion for the quarter. POSCO had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 3.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that POSCO Holdings Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On POSCO

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of POSCO by 80.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 814,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,256,000 after buying an additional 364,373 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of POSCO by 21.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,209,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,303,000 after buying an additional 213,746 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of POSCO by 241.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 279,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,471,000 after buying an additional 197,483 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of POSCO by 264.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 195,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,441,000 after buying an additional 141,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of POSCO by 764.5% during the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 137,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,568,000 after buying an additional 121,417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

POSCO Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

POSCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells iron and steel rolled products in South Korea and internationally. It operates in two segments Steel and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, steel plates, wire rods, galvanized steel, electrical steel, stainless steel, and titanium.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for POSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.