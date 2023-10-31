PPL (PPL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. PPL has set its FY23 guidance at $1.50-1.65 EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). PPL had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect PPL to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
PPL Stock Up 0.8 %
NYSE:PPL traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 321,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,270,032. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.79. PPL has a one year low of $22.20 and a one year high of $31.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.46 and its 200-day moving average is $26.17.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in PPL by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,166,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,672,037,000 after purchasing an additional 195,849 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in PPL by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,759,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,229,596,000 after buying an additional 1,971,238 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in PPL by 6.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,884,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $367,969,000 after acquiring an additional 775,294 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in PPL by 38.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,019,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $116,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 70.0% during the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 5,950,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450,405 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.09% of the company’s stock.
PPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PPL in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of PPL from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group lowered PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on PPL from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PPL currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.88.
PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.
