PPL (PPL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. PPL has set its FY23 guidance at $1.50-1.65 EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). PPL had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect PPL to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get PPL alerts:

PPL Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:PPL traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 321,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,270,032. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.79. PPL has a one year low of $22.20 and a one year high of $31.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.46 and its 200-day moving average is $26.17.

PPL Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PPL

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. PPL’s payout ratio is 92.31%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in PPL by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,166,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,672,037,000 after purchasing an additional 195,849 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in PPL by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,759,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,229,596,000 after buying an additional 1,971,238 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in PPL by 6.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,884,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $367,969,000 after acquiring an additional 775,294 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in PPL by 38.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,019,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $116,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 70.0% during the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 5,950,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450,405 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PPL in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of PPL from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group lowered PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on PPL from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PPL currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.88.

Read Our Latest Report on PPL

PPL Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.