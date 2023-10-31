Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD) Receives C$122.70 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PDS) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$122.70.
A number of research firms have issued reports on PD. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$100.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$118.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$143.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th.
Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services.
