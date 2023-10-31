Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Buys 608 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 220.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 884 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.2% in the first quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 2,379 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.2% in the first quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 8,310 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 14,194 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT boosted its position in Starbucks by 1.6% in the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 6,408 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 70.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBUX stock opened at $93.15 on Tuesday. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $82.97 and a 52 week high of $115.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 10.81%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 64.63%.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Bank of America increased their price target on Starbucks from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on Starbucks from $112.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.68.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

