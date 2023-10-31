Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Has $470,000 Stock Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 28.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,699 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 21.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 1.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 27,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Xylem by 0.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 66,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,648,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Xylem by 6.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 335,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,590,000 after acquiring an additional 21,165 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Xylem in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $333,000. 84.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Xylem alerts:

Xylem Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:XYL opened at $89.27 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.13 and a 200-day moving average of $102.58. The firm has a market cap of $21.50 billion, a PE ratio of 47.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.64. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.59 and a twelve month high of $118.58.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company’s revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 70.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on XYL. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Xylem from $133.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Melius raised shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.07.

Read Our Latest Research Report on XYL

About Xylem

(Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.