Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Sells 10,333 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,333 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Altria Group by 346.7% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 153.8% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.46.

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $40.25 on Tuesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.06 and a 1 year high of $51.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.84 and its 200 day moving average is $44.33. The stock has a market cap of $71.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 237.91% and a net margin of 35.58%. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.74%. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.84%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

