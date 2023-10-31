Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Purchased by Hartford Funds Management Co LLC

Hartford Funds Management Co LLC raised its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 17.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Prologis during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Prologis in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PLD shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Prologis from $159.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Prologis from $152.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.19.

Prologis stock traded up $1.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.04. 491,874 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,933,031. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.64 and a 52-week high of $136.67. The firm has a market cap of $92.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $114.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.18.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 38.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th were given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 107.41%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At June 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

