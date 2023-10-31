PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU) Shares Gap Down to $3.85

PropertyGuru Group Limited (NYSE:PGRU – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.85, but opened at $3.72. PropertyGuru Group shares last traded at $3.72, with a volume of 157 shares trading hands.

PropertyGuru Group Trading Down 3.4 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get PropertyGuru Group alerts:

PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $27.54 million during the quarter. PropertyGuru Group had a negative net margin of 20.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. On average, research analysts expect that PropertyGuru Group Limited will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PropertyGuru Group

About PropertyGuru Group

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PropertyGuru Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in PropertyGuru Group during the 1st quarter worth $253,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of PropertyGuru Group during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PropertyGuru Group during the first quarter worth approximately $465,000. Finally, Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new position in PropertyGuru Group during the first quarter worth about $50,000. 61.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

PropertyGuru Group Limited operates digital property classifieds marketplaces that connects homeowners and tenants with verified home service providers in Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia. The company offers digital and marketing services, and sales process and workflow automation software for developers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PropertyGuru Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PropertyGuru Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.