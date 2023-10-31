ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) Shares Sold by Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. reduced its position in ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ were worth $712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QLD. Howard Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 8,589.2% in the first quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 538,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,696,000 after purchasing an additional 532,357 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 166.2% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 360,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,646,000 after buying an additional 225,142 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ in the first quarter worth $12,968,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 1.0% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 230,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 69.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 213,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,830,000 after acquiring an additional 87,849 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra QQQ Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSEARCA:QLD opened at $55.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.97. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a 12-month low of $33.38 and a 12-month high of $70.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 2.27.

ProShares Ultra QQQ Company Profile

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

