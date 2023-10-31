ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) Shares Sold by Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. decreased its position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ in the second quarter valued at $382,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 3.8% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 192.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period.

ProShares Ultra QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of QLD opened at $55.86 on Tuesday. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a 1 year low of $33.38 and a 1 year high of $70.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 2.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.97.

About ProShares Ultra QQQ

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

