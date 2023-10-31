ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO) Shares Bought by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO – Free Report) by 728.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,896 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,184 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000.

Stock Up 3.6 %

NYSEARCA:UPRO opened at $37.25 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.81. ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 has a fifty-two week low of $30.29 and a fifty-two week high of $52.22.



The ProShares UltraPro S&P500 (UPRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund provides 3x leveraged daily exposure to a market cap-weighted index of large-cap and mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. UPRO was launched on Jun 25, 2009 and is managed by ProShares.

