PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) PT Lowered to $25.00

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered PTC Therapeutics from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $43.00 to $23.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.07.

PTC Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of PTCT stock opened at $18.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.51. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 0.51. PTC Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $18.03 and a fifty-two week high of $59.84.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.91). The business had revenue of $196.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.23 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.53) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that PTC Therapeutics will post -5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at PTC Therapeutics

In other news, Director Alethia Young sold 11,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total value of $465,006.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,410.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RTW Investments LP raised its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 7,093,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $343,599,000 after buying an additional 1,477,911 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in PTC Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,516,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PTC Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,587,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,624,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,213,000 after buying an additional 440,850 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,717,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,210,000 after buying an additional 433,376 shares during the period.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

Further Reading

