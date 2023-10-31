Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $16.60-16.85 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $16.71. Public Storage also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $16.60-$16.85 EPS.

Public Storage Trading Up 0.1 %

Public Storage stock opened at $238.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $233.87 and a 12 month high of $316.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $266.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $280.44. The firm has a market cap of $41.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.46.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PSA has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Public Storage from $320.00 to $305.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Public Storage from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They set an equal weight rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $299.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Public Storage

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Public Storage by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage in the 1st quarter valued at $166,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Public Storage by 86.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC raised its stake in Public Storage by 13,625.0% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 2nd quarter worth $126,000. 78.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Storage Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At June 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 2,888 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 206 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels:SHUR), which owned 266 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.