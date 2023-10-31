PureTech Health (NASDAQ:PRTC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 6,824 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 274% from the previous session’s volume of 1,823 shares.The stock last traded at $18.57 and had previously closed at $18.41.

PureTech Health Trading Down 0.3 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.26.

Get PureTech Health alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PureTech Health stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC – Free Report) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,632 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in PureTech Health were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About PureTech Health

PureTech Health plc, a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of biotechnology and pharmaceutical solutions in the United States. The company is developing LYT-100, currently under Phase 3 stage, to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF); and LYT-200, a IgG4 monoclonal antibody, currently under Phase 1/2 stage, to inhibit the activity of galectin-9 for treating solid tumors and hematological malignancies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PureTech Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureTech Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.