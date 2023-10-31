Q3 2025 Earnings Estimate for Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Issued By Zacks Research

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Semtech in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 30th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mete now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.03. The consensus estimate for Semtech’s current full-year earnings is ($0.69) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Semtech’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Semtech from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Semtech from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Benchmark raised Semtech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Semtech from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their price target on Semtech from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Semtech has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.31.

Semtech stock opened at $13.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $878.49 million, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.67. Semtech has a one year low of $13.13 and a one year high of $35.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.49.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $238.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.37 million. Semtech had a positive return on equity of 2.94% and a negative net margin of 53.62%. Semtech’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS.

In other news, SVP Michael W. Rodensky sold 18,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $464,788.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Semtech news, Director Paul V. Walsh, Jr. bought 20,000 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.83 per share, for a total transaction of $496,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $518,649.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael W. Rodensky sold 18,227 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $464,788.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Semtech during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Semtech during the first quarter worth about $2,312,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 186.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Semtech in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 123.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

