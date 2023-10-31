Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.07 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.97 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.97 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Qiagen from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Qiagen from $64.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Qiagen from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $53.27.

Qiagen Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE QGEN opened at $35.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.74. Qiagen has a 52-week low of $34.74 and a 52-week high of $51.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.40.

Qiagen last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Qiagen had a net margin of 17.04% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The company had revenue of $497.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Qiagen's revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Qiagen will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qiagen

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Qiagen by 15.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Qiagen by 8.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 63,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 4,839 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Qiagen during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,213,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Qiagen by 248.1% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 499,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,502,000 after acquiring an additional 356,162 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Qiagen by 254.1% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 82,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,709,000 after acquiring an additional 59,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.99% of the company’s stock.

Qiagen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

Read More

