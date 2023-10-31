Qorvo (QRVO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 1st. Analysts expect Qorvo to post earnings of $1.49 per share for the quarter. Qorvo has set its Q2 guidance at approx $1.75 EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance at $1.75-$1.75 EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. Qorvo had a positive return on equity of 7.89% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The firm had revenue of $651.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.84 million. On average, analysts expect Qorvo to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Qorvo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $86.07 on Tuesday. Qorvo has a 1-year low of $79.75 and a 1-year high of $114.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 3.27.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, SVP Paul J. Fego sold 4,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.02, for a total value of $429,300.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,724,648.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Paul J. Fego sold 4,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.02, for a total value of $429,300.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,724,648.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 10,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.02, for a total value of $1,097,429.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,283 shares in the company, valued at $15,943,991.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 40,250 shares of company stock valued at $4,110,124 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Qorvo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Qorvo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $179,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Qorvo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $176,000. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new stake in Qorvo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Qorvo by 113.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on QRVO. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Qorvo from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Qorvo in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Qorvo from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Qorvo in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Qorvo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.80.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

