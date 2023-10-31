Quantinno Capital Management LP Acquires 10,949 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 10,949 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $3,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 82.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,003 shares in the company, valued at $8,320,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,003 shares in the company, valued at $8,320,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $115,561.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,399,308.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GILD stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $77.79. 507,835 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,665,434. The stock has a market cap of $96.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.37. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $72.87 and a one year high of $89.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.84.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.42.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

