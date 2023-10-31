Quantinno Capital Management LP Acquires 11,025 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 124.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,887 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,025 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises about 0.6% of Quantinno Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $10,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 128.5% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 24,021 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,932,000 after purchasing an additional 13,507 shares in the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the second quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 127,960 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $68,891,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth $456,000. United Capital Management of KS Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.2% in the second quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 7,560 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,070,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% in the second quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,004 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $23,153,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.57, for a total value of $1,131,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,914,008.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total transaction of $675,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,363 shares in the company, valued at $4,705,358.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.57, for a total value of $1,131,140.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,914,008.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,765 shares of company stock valued at $5,441,703 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of COST traded down $4.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $550.82. 243,788 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,797,657. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $447.90 and a 12 month high of $577.30. The stock has a market cap of $243.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $555.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $535.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company had revenue of $78.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.20 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on COST. UBS Group boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $619.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $630.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $586.25.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

