Quantinno Capital Management LP Acquires 1,135 Shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,456 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Westlake were worth $3,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Westlake by 0.9% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 9,443 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Westlake by 1.9% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,465 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Westlake by 89.2% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Westlake by 1.7% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,550 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Westlake by 113.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 279 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Westlake Price Performance

Shares of Westlake stock traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $115.09. 27,664 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 494,759. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.95. Westlake Co. has a 52 week low of $87.93 and a 52 week high of $138.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.54.

Westlake Dividend Announcement

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.83 by ($0.52). Westlake had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Westlake Co. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were given a $0.357 dividend. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Westlake from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $142.00 to $129.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Westlake from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Westlake from $127.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. KeyCorp raised shares of Westlake from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Westlake from $123.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Westlake news, Director David Tsung-Hung Chao sold 1,000 shares of Westlake stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total transaction of $131,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,329,388. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 74.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Westlake

Westlake Corporation manufactures and markets performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The Performance and Essential Materials segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomer, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, chlorinated derivative products, and epoxy resins.

