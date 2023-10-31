Quantinno Capital Management LP Acquires 14,026 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 167,863 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,026 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Comcast were worth $6,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. raised its position in Comcast by 852.1% in the 2nd quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $695,100,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Comcast by 134.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMCSA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Comcast in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Comcast from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.88.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.93. 2,344,246 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,713,518. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $30.04 and a 1-year high of $47.46. The company has a market cap of $168.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.57.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $30.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Comcast’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 32.13%.

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.