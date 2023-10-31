Quantinno Capital Management LP Acquires 3,014 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 174.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,744 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,014 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $4,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter valued at $210,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 14.9% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 8,330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,952,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 126.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,632 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter worth $986,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 18.8% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 398 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $988.00 to $1,003.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $983.00 to $1,040.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $985.00 to $1,075.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,068.00 to $1,080.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,000.88.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock traded down $4.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $926.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,502. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $924.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $929.29. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $767.27 and a one year high of $975.72. The company has a market capitalization of $55.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.85.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $10.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.36 by $0.36. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.86% and a negative return on equity of 152.96%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 38.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

In related news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $945.57, for a total transaction of $1,002,304.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 157,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,176,905.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 14,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $937.81, for a total transaction of $13,691,088.19. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,856,972.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,060 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $945.57, for a total transaction of $1,002,304.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 157,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,176,905.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,241 shares of company stock valued at $22,733,544 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.