Quantinno Capital Management LP Acquires 3,167 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,628 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,167 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $7,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRM. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 374.1% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 132.8% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% during the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 16,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.03, for a total value of $3,385,688.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,611 shares in the company, valued at $7,408,156.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 16,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.03, for a total transaction of $3,385,688.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,408,156.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 16,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.73, for a total value of $3,674,207.21. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,038,471.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 656,686 shares of company stock worth $138,334,537 over the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE CRM traded up $1.15 on Tuesday, reaching $200.42. The company had a trading volume of 417,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,572,333. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $209.49 and its 200-day moving average is $210.28. The stock has a market cap of $195.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.33, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.34 and a 52 week high of $238.22.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. Salesforce had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on CRM shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Salesforce from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Salesforce from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Salesforce from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Salesforce from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.28.

View Our Latest Report on Salesforce

About Salesforce

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.