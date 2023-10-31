Quantinno Capital Management LP Acquires 3,324 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,625 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,324 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $4,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Amphenol by 87,837.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 88,111,001 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,485,030,000 after purchasing an additional 88,010,804 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amphenol by 95,441.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,868,807 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,055,971,000 after purchasing an additional 13,854,291 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth $653,884,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amphenol by 400.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,634,009 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $151,492,000 after purchasing an additional 7,708,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Amphenol by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,811,475 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $823,186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310,939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider William J. Doherty sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.57, for a total value of $4,428,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amphenol Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Amphenol stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.11. The stock had a trading volume of 242,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,554,743. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $47.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.08. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $72.00 and a 12-month high of $90.28.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. This is a positive change from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is 27.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on APH. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $89.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on APH

Amphenol Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.