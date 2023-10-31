Quantinno Capital Management LP Acquires 4,065 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 74.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,539 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,065 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Gartner were worth $3,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IT. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Gartner by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,563 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Gartner by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 42,028 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,502,000 after buying an additional 14,618 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Gartner by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 27,043 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,044,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Gartner by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 98,889 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,415,000 after buying an additional 19,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Gartner by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,198,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,736,085,000 after buying an additional 102,709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Gartner from $366.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Gartner from $352.00 to $346.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gartner presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $369.71.

Gartner Stock Performance

NYSE IT traded up $0.98 on Tuesday, hitting $330.65. 18,861 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 466,395. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $292.60 and a 1-year high of $377.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $348.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $340.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.23.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.34. Gartner had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 310.25%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gartner

In related news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.78, for a total value of $250,442.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,627,589.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael Patrick Diliberto sold 7,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.09, for a total value of $2,659,944.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,199,500.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.78, for a total transaction of $250,442.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,627,589.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,654 shares of company stock worth $6,431,987. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

