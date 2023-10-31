Quantinno Capital Management LP Acquires 5,842 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,842 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up about 0.7% of Quantinno Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $11,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.0% in the second quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth $1,223,000. Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the second quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,652,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth $457,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.3% during the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 5,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 7,946 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.09, for a total transaction of $1,168,777.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,870,837.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 693 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $103,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,761,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 7,946 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.09, for a total transaction of $1,168,777.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,719 shares in the company, valued at $1,870,837.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,046 shares of company stock worth $11,941,076. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PG. HSBC began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $179.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $174.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.84.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PG

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE PG traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $149.11. The company had a trading volume of 772,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,172,317. The business’s 50-day moving average is $149.94 and its 200-day moving average is $150.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $351.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.44. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $130.96 and a 52 week high of $158.38.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $21.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.58 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be issued a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 61.04%.

About Procter & Gamble

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.