Quantinno Capital Management LP Acquires 741 Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned about 0.05% of Timken worth $3,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TKR. Creative Planning increased its position in Timken by 9.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Timken by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 164,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,413,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Timken during the 1st quarter worth approximately $273,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in Timken by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Timken by 603.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 12,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Timken

In related news, VP Hansal N. Patel sold 789 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $59,293.35. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $908,112.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Christopher A. Coughlin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total transaction of $753,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,690,431.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Hansal N. Patel sold 789 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total value of $59,293.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $908,112.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,101 shares of company stock valued at $8,482,893 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

Timken Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of TKR stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.34. 35,862 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 591,784. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.59. The Timken Company has a 12 month low of $67.63 and a 12 month high of $95.08.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Timken had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 20.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Timken Company will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Timken Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TKR shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of Timken in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Timken from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Bank of America lowered shares of Timken from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Timken in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Timken has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.44.

Timken Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and industrial motion products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as industrial motion components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

