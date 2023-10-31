Quantinno Capital Management LP Boosts Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,596 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for about 0.5% of Quantinno Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Walmart were worth $9,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Sageworth Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2,414.3% in the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 176 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the second quarter worth $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 58.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the second quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total transaction of $713,825.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 264,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,195,631.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total value of $713,825.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 264,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,195,631.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.99, for a total value of $1,582,306.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,451,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,629,044.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,166 shares of company stock valued at $4,902,331. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. HSBC started coverage on Walmart in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Walmart from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Walmart from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.61.

WMT stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $162.59. 519,561 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,808,453. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.09 and a 52-week high of $165.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $161.10 and a 200-day moving average of $156.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $437.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.49.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $161.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.22 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 2.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

