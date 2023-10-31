Quantinno Capital Management LP Boosts Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Booking were worth $3,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BKNG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 98,894.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 17,736,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,895,257,000 after buying an additional 17,718,899 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,068,137,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 15,671.5% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 334,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $886,014,000 after buying an additional 331,923 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 503.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 188,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,684,000 after buying an additional 157,518 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Booking by 3,557.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 142,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $333,870,000 after purchasing an additional 138,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BKNG. TD Cowen upped their price target on Booking from $3,325.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Booking from $3,350.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. TheStreet raised Booking from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Susquehanna upped their price target on Booking from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Melius began coverage on Booking in a report on Monday, July 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $3,500.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,256.96.

Booking Price Performance

Shares of BKNG stock traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2,786.64. The company had a trading volume of 24,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,122. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3,031.20 and a 200-day moving average of $2,860.81. The company has a market capitalization of $99.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.33. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,771.32 and a 12-month high of $3,251.71.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $37.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $28.84 by $8.78. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 285.21% and a net margin of 23.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $19.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 143.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,203.49, for a total value of $3,844,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at $20,111,510.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,176.29, for a total transaction of $2,382,217.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,449 shares in the company, valued at $122,125,174.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,203.49, for a total value of $3,844,188.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,111,510.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,370 shares of company stock worth $13,644,967. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Booking



Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

