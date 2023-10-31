Quantinno Capital Management LP Buys 2,458 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,703 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $6,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Avion Wealth raised its stake in Mastercard by 75.8% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 109 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 7,419 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.28, for a total transaction of $2,947,420.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,496,700.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total transaction of $49,243,124.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,430,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,916,200,851.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 7,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.28, for a total transaction of $2,947,420.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,496,700.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 407,608 shares of company stock valued at $161,801,808. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:MA traded up $5.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $377.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 506,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,652,433. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $308.60 and a 1 year high of $418.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $355.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.44, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $400.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $390.09.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 19.86%.

MA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Mastercard from $441.00 to $432.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna upped their price target on Mastercard from $433.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Mastercard from $442.00 to $452.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Mastercard from $443.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $448.78.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

